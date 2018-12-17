Teenager admits to molesting minor, asking 10-year-old boy for nude photos

SINGAPORE: A teenager on Monday (Dec 17) admitted to molesting a 13-year-old boy and asking a 10-year-old boy for nude photos.

The accused, an 18-year-old ITE student, pleaded guilty to one charge of outrage of modesty and another charge of attempting to procure the commission of an indecent act with a child.

Three other charges were taken into consideration. The accused's name cannot be revealed to protect the identity of the victims.

The court heard that the accused got to know the first victim, who was 13, at a school camp in Jan 2017.

They began chatting in August after attending a barbecue together and met up during the school holidays in October, where they went shopping or to the victim's home.

Between October and December that year, the accused would frequently touch the victim's private parts over his clothes, Deputy Public Prosecutor Nicholas Lai said.

The older boy also talked about sex with the younger one, who would tell him to stop.

Once, the accused asked to see the victim's private parts, but the latter refused, the prosecutor added.

On Jan 5 this year, the victim told his older schoolmates about how the accused had touched him inappropriately. The group decided to confront the culprit.

They went to the victim's home, where the accused was waiting for the victim to return home, and asked him to come out of the house.

The accused called the police, saying he had been "assaulted by a group of boys" and that he had managed to run away.

ACCUSED APPROACHED 10-YEAR-OLD FOR NUDES

Despite this, he continued in his ways, targeting a second victim in March. He had met the 10-year-old boy earlier this year as they were in the same student care programme.

On Mar 21, the accused began messaging the 10-year-old, asking the boy to send him nude photos and photos of his genitals.

He also asked the child to take a photo of himself doing a sex act and send it to him.

The boy said "no" and did not comply, but the accused continued to harass the boy, at one point offering the boy S$10 to show him his private parts via video call.

The boy continued rejecting the perpetrator. The victim's mother saw the messages the accused sent to her son on Mar 27 and called the school, asking for advice on what to do.

She eventually took her son to lodge a police report.

District Judge May Mesenas on Monday called for a probation suitability report for the accused.

He will be back in court next month for sentencing.