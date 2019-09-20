Teenager among 5 suspected drug offenders nabbed, drugs worth S$78,000 seized: CNB

SINGAPORE: Five suspected drug offenders, including an 18-year-old suspected drug trafficker, were arrested in two separate operations conducted by the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) on Thursday (Sep 19).



CNB officers also seized drugs with an estimated street value of S$78,000 at places including the teenager's home and a cleaner's rest room in a private housing estate.



The Singaporean teenager was arrested at the void deck of a block near Serangoon North Avenue 1.



The 18-year-old was then escorted to his apartment, where CNB officers found about 345g of cannabis and a digital weighing scale.



Cannabis seized from an apartment near Serangoon North Avenue 1. (Photo: Central Narcotics Bureau)

In a separate operation, CNB officers arrested four suspected drug offenders and seized about 1kg of heroin.

Officers noticed one of the suspected drug traffickers – a 48-year-old Singaporean man – meeting another suspect, a 30-year-old Malaysian man, at a multi-storey carpark near Woodlands Avenue 6 on Thursday.



After some time, the 48-year-old man left the carpark in a van with another suspect, a 49-year-old Singaporean man.



CNB officers intercepted the van at the junction of Gambas Avenue and Sembawang Road and arrested both men, as well as seized about 462g of heroin which was found inside the van.



A separate team of CNB officers arrested the Malaysian man, who had remained at the car park. A total of S$3,000 in cash was found on the man.



CNB officers escorted the 49-year-old man to his workplace near Yishun Street 81, where he was working at a cleaner at a private residential estate.



About 563g of heroin, 34g of Ice and two Erimin-5 tablets were found inside the cleaner rest room.



Cash found on a 30-year-old Malaysian man and heroin found within a van. (Photos: Central Narcotics Bureau)

A suspected drug abuser – a 51-year-old Singaporean man – was also arrested in the process and found to be in possession of a small amount of Ice and some drug-taking utensils.



Investigations into the drug activities of all the suspects are ongoing.