Teenager who teamed up with father to attack ex-girlfriend's boyfriend pleads guilty

SINGAPORE: A teenager who attacked his ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend at a badminton court more than two years ago pleaded guilty on Wednesday (Sep 19).

Chionh Ze Xing, 19, had teamed up with his father to attack the victim and another man.

The incident happened on May 29, 2016, when Chionh received a call from his ex-girlfriend's boyfriend, 20-year-old student Aaron Teo Jin Wei.

Mr Teo asked Chionh to meet him at the badminton courts at Block 115 Teck Whye Lane to talk about "relationships with various girls".

After Chionh told his father, 49-year-old Chionh Boon Seng, about the call, father and son made their way down. The elder Chionh had with him a 91cm-long wooden pole wrapped in newspaper, which he had retrieved from a staircase landing.

Chionh approached Mr Teo aggressively, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Darshini Ramiah.

Mr Teo told Chionh that he did not come for a fight. However, Chionh's father swung the pole at Mr Teo, who blocked it with his forearm.

Chionh punched Mr Teo in the eye, causing his spectacle lens to break into pieces and cut his eyelid. Mr Teo lost consciousness momentarily and fell to the ground.

A friend of Chionh's ex-girlfriend, Mr Yang Ziyi, had been waiting at the void deck of the block. The 29-year-old tattoo artist hurried to help Mr Teo after hearing his cries for help.



Father and son charged towards him and Chionh punched Mr Yang's face multiple times, while his father used the pole to hit his face, causing his nose to bleed.

Chionh later surrendered to the police.

ACCUSED WAS ON PROBATION FOR ANOTHER OFFENCE

The medical bills for both victims amounted to more than S$1,000, with Mr Teo suffering injuries to his eye, forearm and face while Mr Yang had a head injury.

On Wednesday, the prosecution asked for probation and reformative training suitability reports, noting that Chionh had committed the offences while on probation for a previous moneylending crime.

The defence lawyer said Chionh had finished his studies and that his father was undergoing treatment for depression at the time of the incident.

Chionh pleaded guilty to two charges of voluntarily causing hurt with common intention, with another charge taken into consideration for sentencing.

He has been remanded while sentencing is adjourned to the end of this month.

For voluntarily causing hurt, Chionh can be jailed for up to two years, fined up to S$5,000, or both.

His father was sentenced last year to a few months’ jail.

