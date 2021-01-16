Teenager arrested after hitting 8-year-old girl while riding bicycle along Bukit Batok

SINGAPORE: An 18-year-old has been arrested for his suspected involvement in a case of negligent act causing grievous hurt after an eight-year-old girl was hit by a bicycle along Bukit Batok Street 52.

In a media release on Saturday (Jan 16), the police said they received a report at about 2.20pm on Friday that the girl was hit by a teenager who was riding a bicycle on a footpath in the opposite direction.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The victim was taken to hospital, said the police, adding that investigations are ongoing.



The offence of negligent act causing grievous hurt carries a jail term of up to two years, a fine of up to S$5,000, or both.