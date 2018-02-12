Teenager arrested in cheating case involving Growtopia accessories buyers

SINGAPORE: A 16-year-old boy has been arrested for allegedly duping victims who had arranged with him via Carousell to buy accessories for the virtual game Growtopia.

The teenager is believed to be involved in a series of cheating cases, the police said in a news release on Monday (Feb 12).



After payment was made by each of the victims when they met up, the teenager distracted them before fleeing, police added.

Officers from Tanglin Police Division arrested the suspect on Monday.



Growtopia is a multiplayer game available on mobile and PC where the user creates worlds in the fashion of Minecraft.



The suspect will be charged in court on Tuesday with the offence of cheating and, if found guilty, he faces a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine.



