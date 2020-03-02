Teenager to be charged after 12-year-old girl molested

SINGAPORE: A 19-year-old man will be charged on Tuesday (Mar 3) with outrage of modesty, the police said in a news release on Monday.

The police said they received a report on Feb 27 evening that a 12-year-old girl had been molested along Eunos Crescent.

Through follow-up investigations and with the aid of police cameras, the suspect was identified and arrested on Monday.

If found guilty, the teenager faces up to five years in jail, a fine, caning, or any combination of such punishments.