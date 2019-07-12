13-year-old arrested after S$1,000 stolen from Tampines residence

SINGAPORE: A 13-year-old boy suspected of stealing S$1,000 in cash from a residence in Tampines has been arrested, the police said in a news release on Friday (Jul 12).

On Thursday, the police received a report at about 6.30am that S$1,000 had gone missing from a residential unit along Tampines Street 24.

Investigations and images from police cameras helped the authorities identify the teenager on the same day.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that the teenager is believed to be involved in another similar case. Investigations are ongoing," the police said.

Those found guilty for theft in dwelling face a jail term of up to seven years, a fine, or both.