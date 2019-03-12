Teenager arrested for Twitter scams on BTS merchandise and beauty products

SINGAPORE: A teenager was arrested on Monday (Mar 11) for her suspected involvement in a series of e-commerce scams involving BTS merchandise and other products.



The police said that they received several reports between Feb 17 and Mar 7 from victims who were purportedly cheated by an online seller who had represented herself as a Group Order Manager.



Advertisement

The online seller had offered to conduct bulk purchasing for several items on their behalf.



The items, which were listed on Twitter, included K-pop group BTS merchandise, as well as beauty care and lifestyle items.



“After the victims made payment via bank transfers, they did not receive their purchases, and the seller became uncontactable,” the police said.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Following investigations, officers from the Commercial Affairs Department identified the teenager and arrested her on Monday.

The 18-year-old is believed to be involved in at least 30 cases of e-commerce scams amounting to a total of S$2,400.



The teenager will be charged in court on Wednesday with cheating. If found guilty, she faces a fine and an imprisonment term up to 10 years.



The police advised members of the public to take precautions when shopping online. Shoppers are encouraged to insist on cash on delivery, especially if responding to online classified advertisements.



“If advance payments are required, use shopping platforms that provide arrangements to only release your payment to the seller upon your receipt of the item,” the police said.

"Be mindful that although sellers may provide a copy of an identification card or driver’s licence to gain your trust, it may not necessarily belong to the person communicating with you online."