Teen arrested for being suspected member of unlawful society

SINGAPORE: A teenager has been arrested after he was suspected of being a member of an unlawful society, police said on Tuesday (Dec 29).

The authorities said they were alerted on Dec 16 to a photo uploaded on social media showing a teenager holding a knife in one hand while displaying a gang sign with the other on Dec 16.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Officers from the Criminal Investigation Department identified the 17-year-old and arrested him on Tuesday.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Anyone found guilty of being a member of an unlawful society under the Societies Act faces a fine of up to S$5,000, a jail term of up to three years or both.

Under the same Act, anyone who displays, sells or exposes for sale, or transmits through the post or who, without lawful authority or excuse, has in their possession any placard, newspaper, book, circular, pictorial representation or any other document or writing whatsoever which is issued or appears to to be issued by or on behalf or in the interests of an unlawful society faces a fine of up to S$5,000, a jail term of up to two years or both.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The police have zero tolerance towards secret society activities and will not hesitate to take action against those who choose to be associated with gangs or blatantly flaunt their gang affiliation, through social media or otherwise," said the authorities.

They also advised members of the public to steer clear of secret society activities and to report those engaging in such activities to the police.

