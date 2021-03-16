Teenager admits filming naked boys in public swimming pool toilet

SINGAPORE: A man accompanying his son at a public swimming pool complex after a lesson spotted a teenager pointing a mobile phone at his son in the toilet.

He confronted the teen, and police officers called to the scene found two phones on him with more than 50 obscene films of naked boys.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The accused, who cannot be named under the Children and Young Persons Act as he is 16, pleaded guilty on Tuesday (Mar 16) to 10 counts of making an obscene film. Another 48 counts will be taken into consideration for sentencing.

The court heard that the accused, who was 15 at the time, had gone to Sengkang Sports Complex on Sep 22, 2019 and filmed naked boys in the men's toilet. He returned again on Oct 19, 2019, and took more videos of naked boys.

One of the boys had just finished his swimming lesson and had gone to the men's changing area with his father. His father saw the accused pointing a phone at his son and confronted him before getting help from staff members.

The accused was afraid and hid in one of the toilet cubicles. When the police arrived, they found two phones on the accused with 58 obscene films in them of naked boys in various positions - changing, coming out of cubicles or getting dressed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The prosecutor did not object to the calling of a probation suitability report as the accused is young and has no previous convictions, but highlighted that he can be considered a serial offender given the large number of offences in this case.

The boy's parents tendered a letter to the court on his behalf, and his mother asked to be allowed to stand beside her son during the hearing but her request was rejected.

His mother also asked why her son was sentenced in a state court and not in youth court, as he was 15 when he committed the offence. The prosecutor answered that he cannot be tried in a youth court because he was charged when he was 16, as time was taken to prepare the case due to the large number of offences he committed.

The boy said nothing in mitigation. The judge told him to put aside "whatever that caused you to take these pictures" and called for a probation suitability report.

He will return to court for sentencing next month.