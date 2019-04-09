Teenager, firefighter suffer burns in Woodlands fire

SINGAPORE: A teenager and a firefighter suffered burns after a fire broke out in a Housing Board flat in Woodlands on Tuesday (Apr 9).

Four others - two women and two children - were taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they responded to a fire in a fifth-floor unit at Block 159 Woodlands Street 13 at around 3.30pm.

Firefighters had to force entry into the flat, where they rescued a woman, a teenager and two children who were trapped in the kitchen area.

Five other occupants in the neighbouring units were also evacuated.

"The fire which was raging, involved contents of a bedroom and the living room," said SCDF in its statement on Facebook.

The teenager suffered burns to his back and left shoulder and was taken to Singapore General Hospital (SGH).

Two women and two children were taken to SGH and KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital for smoke inhalation.

An SCDF firefighter suffered minor burns to his left shoulder during the rescue mission and was also taken to SGH.

The fire was extinguished with two water jets.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the fire was sparked by a personal mobility device that was left charging in a bedroom.