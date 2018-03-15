Teenager, 47-year-old man arrested over separate attacks in Clarke Quay, Woodlands

SINGAPORE: A teenager and a 47-year-old man have been arrested over separate attacks in Clarke Quay and in Woodlands, the police said in a news release on Thursday (Mar 15).

In one of the cases, the police received a report on Saturday that a 25-year-old man had been stabbed outside an entertainment outlet along Clarke Quay. He was subsequently taken to hospital in a critical condition.

Officers arrested an 18-year-old man over the incident along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 8 four days later. A black dagger was also seized.

Channel NewsAsia understands the 25-year-old victim was stabbed outside Fleek Singapore, a hip hop club in Clarke Quay.

Separately, the police received a report that a 62-year-old woman had been hit by an unknown man at Block 861 Woodlands Street 83 on Mar 7 at about 9am.

Later that day at about 1.30pm, the police received another report that a 26-year-old man had been attacked by an unknown man with a sharp object at a bus stop along Admiralty Road.

Both victims had minor injuries.

Officers subsequently arrested a 47-year-old man over the two incidents on Wednesday, and also seized a pair of scissors.

The two suspects will be charged on Friday with voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon. If convicted, each man could be jailed for up to seven years, or fined, or caned, or any combination of these punishments.