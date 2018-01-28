Teenager masqueraded as woman in online sex scams

SINGAPORE: An 18-year-old has been arrested for his suspected involvement in a series of credit-for-sex scams in which he masqueraded as a woman online, the police said in a news release on Sunday (Jan 28).

In one of these cases, a victim told the police in November last year that the teen had asked him to make an advance payment into a bank account in exchange for sexual services afterwards.

However, after the victim paid, the teen allegedly became unreachable.

The police arrested the teen along Kampong Java Road last Friday.

He is believed to be involved in multiple cheating cases where he pretended to be a woman online, said police.

If found guilty of cheating, the teen could be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Police investigations are ongoing.

