Man arrested after teenager robbed of S$500 cash at knifepoint on bus

SINGAPORE: A 30-year-old man was arrested on Thursday (Jun 27) after a teenager was robbed at knifepoint on a bus travelling along Sembawang Road.

Singapore Police Force received a report on Tuesday around 7.50pm that a man had robbed a 17-year-old boy on a bus, before making away with a mobile phone and S$500 in cash.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Officers from Woodlands Police Division identified the older man after conducting interviews and looking at CCTV images.

The police in its news release said that the man will be charged in court on Friday with armed robbery.

If found guilty, he could face up to 10 years' imprisonment and a maximum of 12 strokes caning.