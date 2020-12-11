Teenager to be charged for murder of father at Flora Road

SINGAPORE: A 14-year-old teenager has been arrested for his suspected involvement in the murder of his 49-year-old father, the police said on Friday (Dec 11).

The police received a call for assistance on Friday at about 10.10am at a residential unit along Flora Road in the Loyang area. Upon arrival, officers found the man injured and lying motionless, said the police.

The man was unconscious when taken to Changi General Hospital, where he subsequently died.

The police added that the teenager was arrested at the scene and will be charged in court later on Friday with murder.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The offence of murder carries the death penalty.

Under the Criminal Procedure Code, if an individual who has been convicted of an offence was below 18 years of age at the time the offence was committed, then a death sentence must not be passed or recorded against him, and he must be sentenced to life imprisonment instead.

