Teenager to be charged for throwing punching ball down from Bukit Batok flat

SINGAPORE: An 18-year-old teenager who allegedly threw a punching ball down from his flat in Bukit Batok earlier this year will be charged in court on Thursday (May 6).

The punching ball had a base attached to it, a photo provided by the police showed.

The teenager will be charged with a rash act, which carries a jail term of up to six months, or a fine of up to S$2,500 or both.

“The police have zero tolerance against acts that endanger the lives or safety of others and will not hesitate to take action against those who blatantly disregard the law,” they said in a news release on Wednesday.

The police said that they received a call for assistance at about 11.10pm on Jan 17 along Bukit Batok Street 52.

Officers later established that the teenager allegedly threw the punching ball down from his residence, said the release.

