Two teenagers arrested over assault on Singaporean student in London

LONDON: Two teenage boys, one 15 years old and the other 16, have been arrested in relation to a case of "racially aggravated assault" against a Singaporean student in Oxford Street last month, said police on Friday (Mar 6).

In a news release posted on its website, the Metropolitan Police (Met Police) said its officers were called at around 9.15pm to Oxford Street near Tottenham Court Road station on Feb 24, following reports of a man being assaulted.



The 16-year-old was arrested on Wednesday and has been released under investigation, said the Met Police. The other suspect was arrested on Thursday and has been released on bail until later this month.

Police are still looking to identify two others in connection with the incident.

Jonathan Mok, a 23-year-old student at University College London, told CNA on Tuesday that he was attacked after he reacted to a group's comments about his race and COVID-19.



Mr Jonathan Mok uploaded photos of his bruised face on Facebook. (Photo: Jonathan Mok)

"I felt really angry ... It is ridiculous people are being targeted for being Asian," he said.



The group left the scene before the police arrived.

The Met Police said the victim was punched and kicked, and sustained facial injuries.

Detective Sergeant Emma Kirby, who is the officer in charge of the case, said the attack left the victim "shaken and hurt".



"There is no room on our streets for this kind of violent behaviour and we are committed to finding the perpetrators," she said.

"I am keen to speak to anyone who has information about this assault. I would like to identify and speak to the males pictured who may be able to help me with our enquiries," she added.

