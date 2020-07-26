Tekka Centre, City Square Mall, Funan Mall among new locations visited by COVID-19 cases while infectious

SINGAPORE: Tekka Centre at Little India, City Square Mall and Funan Mall were among the new locations added on Sunday (Jul 26) to the list of places visited by COVID-19 cases in the community during their infectious period.

Pioneer Mall at Jurong West and Mustafa Centre were also among the new locations added, according to the Ministry of Health in a media release.

The new locations are as follows:

​​​​​​​

Those identified as close contacts of confirmed COVID-19 cases would have been notified by MOH, said the ministry.

It added that people who were at these locations during the specified timings should monitor their health closely for 14 days from their date of visit.

"They should see a doctor promptly if they develop symptoms of acute respiratory infection (such as cough, sore throat and runny nose), as well as fever and loss of taste or smell, and inform the doctor of their exposure history," said MOH.

"There is no need to avoid places where confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been."

The National Environment Agency will also engage the management of affected premises to provide guidance on cleaning and disinfection.

Singapore reported 481 new COVID-19 cases as of noon on Sunday, including five infections in the community.

This brings the total number of cases in the country to 50,369.

There are also four imported cases, all of whom were placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving their notice.

The remaining 472 cases reported on Sunday are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories.



