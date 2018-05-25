New MRT train for Thomson-East Coast Line arrives in Singapore

Singapore

New MRT train for Thomson-East Coast Line arrives in Singapore

Arrival of first Thomson-East Coast Line Train
The fully-automated train is the first in Singapore with five doors on the side of each car to facilitate smoother boarding and alighting of passengers. (Photo: Land Transport Authority)
SINGAPORE: The first of 91 four-car trains for the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) was delivered to Singapore on Friday (May 25), the Land Transport Authority said.

The fully-automated train is the first in Singapore with five doors on the side of each car. This will facilitate smoother boarding and alighting of passengers, LTA said. 

The train, which bears a livery representing the TEL's brown colour, will undergo further testing in preparation for passenger service when the first stage of TEL opens in end 2019.

The remaining trains will progressively arrive between now and 2022, said LTA.

The first of 91 four-car trains for the Thomson-East Coast Line was delivered to Singapore on May 25. (Photo: Land Transport Authority)
The first of 91 four-car trains for the Thomson-East Coast Line was delivered to Singapore on May 25. The fully-automated train is the first in Singapore with five doors on the side of each car to facilitate smoother boarding and alighting of passengers. (Photo: Land Transport Authority)
The first of 91 four-car trains for the Thomson-East Coast Line was delivered to Singapore on May 25. (Photo: Land Transport Authority)
Source: CNA/hm

