M1 launches SIM-only, handset base plans starting from S$25 for 30GB of data

SINGAPORE: Local telecommunications provider M1 on Tuesday (May 28) replaced its 19 mobile plans with one base plan for each SIM-only and handset bundles.

The change is part of its strategic transformation to meet "changing customer needs and expectations", the telco said in a media release.

The SIM-only no-contract base plan starts from S$25 for 30GB of data, while the handset base plan starts from a S$30 contract for 12GB of data.



Both plans come with unlimited data on weekends and unlimited music streaming on Spotify.



On top of the handset base plan, customers can also opt for plan add-on, which ranges from S$20 for additional 5GB of data and 100 minutes of talktime, to S$205 for additional 100GB of data and unlimited talktime.

The choice of plan add-on will determine the price of the device.

Alternatively, customers on either the handset plan or the SIM-only plan can opt for bundle pack add-on, which can be added or removed at any time during the contract.

List of options for additional data and talktime. (Table: M1)

Customers can sign up for a mobile plan on the newly launched M1 website, after which they can choose to have their SIM card and handset delivered to their doorstep at no additional cost, the release said.

"With the new plans, customers can enjoy larger data bundles as compared to the older plans being replaced," said M1.

"Existing customers who are currently in contract with M1 can download the My M1 app or call the customer service hotline on 1627 to check if they are eligible to change to the new plan," it added.

M1 CEO Manjot Singh Mann said the new plans will allow customers to build their own plans "just the way they want".



“Since the recent acquisition of M1 by Keppel Corporation and SPH, the M1 team and shareholders have been working hard ... to deliver the best possible customer experience and simplification of the customer journey," he added.