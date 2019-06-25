Singapore's 4th telco TPG to offer free unlimited data roaming in Malaysia, Indonesia

SINGAPORE: Travelling to Malaysia or Indonesia?

Singapore's fourth telco TPG Telecom is offering its nearly 200,000 mobile users free unlimited data roaming in Malaysia and Indonesia from the middle of next month, the telco said in a press release on Tuesday (Jun 25).

“These two countries are two of the top travel destinations for Singaporeans due to their proximity, so many of our customers will be able to save and break away from existing high roaming charges,” TPG's executive chairman David Teoh said.

Subscribers will not have to sign up for any additional roaming service, TPG said.

TPG launched its mobile service in Singapore this year with a SIM-only plan that includes unlimited data and unlimited mobile-to-mobile calls. To date, it has signed up nearly 200,000 users for its year-long trial, it added.

The free unlimited data roaming in Malaysia and Indonesia "are just one of the many product enhancements" it is launching, said Mr Teoh.

While roaming, users can also make unlimited calls to Singapore mobile numbers and 20 call minutes to Singapore fixed lines. All incoming calls and SMS are free, it said.

"Customers can look forward to many other innovations we are planning to bring into the market,” Mr Teoh added.