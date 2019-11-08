4 men arrested for circulating obscene materials on Telegram

SINGAPORE: Four men have been arrested for their suspected involvement in circulating obscene materials in a Telegram chat group by the name Sam's Lots Of CB Collection.

Three of the men, aged between 29 and 45, are the administrators of the chat group, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in news release on Friday (Nov 8), citing preliminary investigations.

The fourth man, a 26-year-old, had advertised the sale of obscene materials, the police said.

The police said they received a report about the chat group on Oct 24.

The men were arrested on Wednesday, and more than 15 electronic devices - including a central processing unit, several laptops, hard-disk drives and mobile phones - were seized, the release added.

Investigations are ongoing. Those convicted of circulating obscene materials may be jailed for up to 3 months, fined or both.

"Members of the public are advised to stop soliciting in any lewd website or joining such online platforms and illicit chat groups," SPF said.

"The police takes a serious view of anyone involved in criminal activities and will continue to take tough enforcement actions against those breaking the law," they added.