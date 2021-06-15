Telok Blangah Drive Food Centre closed for cleaning after hawker tests positive for COVID-19

SINGAPORE: Telok Blangah Drive Food Centre will close for three days from Wednesday (Jun 16) after a hawker there tested positive for COVID-19, Member of Parliament Rachel Ong said on Tuesday.

The hawker, a 42-year-old Singaporean, was listed as Case 64218 in the Ministry of Health's (MOH) daily update on Monday.

He is a family member of a COVID-19 case from the Bukit Merah View market cluster and was placed on quarantine on Jun 13.

He had developed body aches on Jun 12 and a fever the day after when he sought treatment at Singapore General Hospital.



The food centre will be closed from Wednesday to Friday "for deep cleaning and disinfection by the West Coast Town Council", said Ms Ong in a Facebook post.



She added that the National Environment Agency and the Telok Blangah Shopkeepers & Stallholders Association have also been assisting stallholders with their concerns and enquiries.



"The town council has also put up notices at the food centre and neighbouring blocks to inform our residents," said Ms Ong.



"The safety of our residents and stallholders are our topmost priority and we will continue to work to ensure that the necessary precautions are in place."

