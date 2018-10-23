Temasek-backed Vertex invests in cryptocurrency exchange Binance

SINGAPORE: Vertex Ventures, backed by Singapore investment firm Temasek, has invested in Binance, one of the world's biggest cryptocurrency exchanges, as it prepares to expand operations into the city-state, the firms said on Tuesday (Oct 23).

In a joint statement, the firms said the investment - the amount of which was undisclosed - will help Binance build and launch by year-end an exchange in Singapore for swapping between hard currencies and digital currencies.

Advertisement

The investment by Vertex Ventures China and Vertex Ventures Southeast Asia & India funds will also help Binance launch other exchanges and services throughout Southeast Asia.

Singapore aims to become a hub for financial technology and innovation in Asia even if some policymakers have warned about the risks of speculative investments in cryptocurrencies.

Hong Kong-based Binance was warned by Japan's financial watchdog in March for operating without registration.