Temasek International's Dilhan Pillay Sandrasegara to succeed Lee Theng Kiat as CEO

SINGAPORE: Temasek Holdings on Tuesday (Mar 19) announced a leadership succession at its wholly owned management and investment arm Temasek International.

Mr Dilhan Pillay Sandrasegara, 55, will succeed Mr Lee Theng Kiat as CEO of Temasek International from Apr 1.



Advertisement

Mr Lee will take over from Ms Ho Ching as chairman of Temasek International on the same date.

The announcement was made by 65-year-old Mr Lee at a staff briefing.



“We have been working for some time to build a strong leadership bench in Temasek, and I know Dilhan will bring his vision and passion for our mission to his new role,” he said.



“Dilhan has the ability to connect the dots, a keen eye for details and practical solutions, and a boldness to break new ground in anticipation of longer term trends.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"He also has the support of his peers and colleagues to take the lead and reshape Temasek to be more ready to invest into a better, smarter and more connected world, and in a new environment with cyber threats and technological opportunities," he added.



Since 2010, Mr Pillay has helmed Temasek's investment and portfolio management groups, the enterprise development group, and overseen the US and Americas market teams.

He has also participated in various public policy consultations and engagement forums, drawing on his legal experiences in corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate governance.

Mr Pillay said Temasek has evolved beyond Singapore and Asia.

“The world is much more connected now. We look at global trends, invest across the world, and are constantly adapting ourselves to stay relevant," he said.

“I am fortunate that we have a team in Temasek with a strong sense of purpose and a commitment to integrity and excellence. These are built on the foundation laid by many generations of dedicated staff, including Ho Ching and Theng Kiat” he added.

As CEO of Temasek International, Mr Pillay will be responsible for Temasek's roles as investor and shareholder, as well as oversee the operations of the firm and its talents and resources.



As chairman of Temasek International and executive director of Temasek Holdings, Mr Lee will work closely with Mr Pillay on commercial strategies and portfolio matters.

Ms Ho, CEO of Temasek Holdings, said: “The demands on our three roles as investor, institution and steward have also increased in tandem with our portfolio growth, breadth and coverage.

"The Temasek Board, together with Theng Kiat and I, are pleased that the future leadership team of Temasek is well in place.

“I’m also very glad that Theng Kiat has agreed to take over as Chairman of Temasek International, to support and guide Dilhan and his team," she added.



Mr Lee concluded: “Our purpose is to deliver sustainable long term returns. This aligns well with our broader role as a trusted steward. By doing well as an investor and doing right as an institution, we create a capacity in Temasek to do good for our communities.”



Temasek’s largely Asia-based portfolio has more than doubled from S$103 billion in 2005 to S$266 billion a decade later, rising further to S$308 billion by March 2018.



As in March last year, two-thirds of Temasek's portfolio was in Asia - including Singapore (27 per cent) and China (26 per cent).

Outside Asia, 22 per cent of the portfolio was in emerging technologies and opportunities in US and Europe.