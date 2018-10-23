SINGAPORE: Temasek Holdings' first public bond offer for retail investors was more than eight times subscribed, said the Singapore state investment firm on Tuesday (Oct 23) after the close of the offer.

Valid applications of around S$1.68 billion were received for S$200 million worth of bonds offered to the public, said Temasek.

As the bond was oversubscribed, a balloting and allocation process will take place. Results will be announced by Wednesday evening, said Temasek.

Unsuccessful applications will be refunded.



The five-year notes, which will mature on Oct 25, 2023, offer a guaranteed fixed interest rate of 2.7 per cent. The interest will be paid at the end of every six months.



The T2023-S$ Temasek Bond, issued under the firm’s wholly owned subsidiary, Temasek Financial (IV), is expected to trade on the Singapore Exchange on Oct 26.