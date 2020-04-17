Temasek Review issued POFMA correction direction on post claiming GrabFood rider was fined during circuit breaker period

SINGAPORE: Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam has ordered that a correction direction be issued to the Temasek Review on a Facebook post claiming that a GrabFood delivery rider was fined by police officers.



The post on Temasek Review’s Facebook page on Wednesday (Apr 15) said that the delivery rider was fined S$300 by police officers for wearing a cloth as a mask or for illegal parking.

This is a false statement, said the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act office in a press release on Friday.

The Temasek Review will be required to publish a correction notice on the post.



In a Facebook post on Friday, the Singapore Police Force explained that the GrabFood rider had approached the police officer for assistance, thinking that items had been stolen from his motorcycle. The officer was taking a statement from him, police said.



They added that allegations about the fine are "highly irresponsible and hurt public confidence and trust in the police".



"It also undermines our officers, who are at the frontlines trying to keep Singaporeans safe and secure during this challenging period. We ought to stand united, instead of sowing division and discord," said the police.



Government website Factually also clarified that under COVID-19 regulations, masks made of cloth and textile are allowed.

"No summons was issued to the delivery rider, and the event had nothing to do with the circuit breaker measures or illegal parking," it said.



"We advise members of the public not to speculate and/or spread unfounded rumours."



