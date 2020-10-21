Tembusu College students form group to 'rebuild', 'strengthen' trust following dismissal of college fellow

SINGAPORE: A group of Tembusu College students have formed a Community Support Working Group (CSWG), following criticism of the college’s response to the dismissal of college fellow Dr Jeremy Fernando.

The National University of Singapore (NUS), which Tembusu College is a part of, sacked Dr Fernando following an internal investigation into two complaints alleging that he had “behaved inappropriately as a teaching staff”, an NUS spokesperson said on Sunday (Oct 18).

The spokesperson added that Dr Fernando’s conduct was “found to have fallen short of the standards of professionalism that the university expects of a teaching staff”.

In an email to students and alumni on Tuesday night, Dr Kuah Yee Han of alumni relations at Tembusu College said: “The aim of the CSWG is to put together an effective and consultative community-based response, through the provision of platforms for both Tembusu students and alumni to give feedback or input on various issues, in order to enact change, wherever necessary, in those areas”.

The group will work with college leadership to “coordinate a multi-layered recovery effort”, to “rebuild and/or strengthen the trust” within the college community, he continued. The email also invited students to provide feedback and suggestions on “communal living and safety” and how sexual misconduct issues are handled in Tembusu College.

“We would like to reassure you that the college students’ safety and well-being is, and always have been, at the heart of what we do,” wrote Dr Kuah.

The CSWG comprises a group of current Tembusu students, including those from the college students’ committee, residential team and LoveTembusu, a mental health awareness group.

"SPARSE" REMARKS

CNA had earlier sought comment from NUS on Monday, regarding the criticism of its response to Dr Fernando’s dismissal.

In a statement posted on Facebook on Monday, Students for a Safer NUS (SafeNUS) said the university's initial remarks on the matter were “sparse” and urged it to take “proactive measures” on this case.

“The first statement from any staff representative was delivered about two weeks after his dismissal,” it said.

“It was sparse on providing information on follow-up measures, and released only after individuals on social media had already made light of this incident.

“While we fully understand the importance of confidentiality in such cases to protect survivors’ identities, it is not the same as silence on the subject. Accountability and support are needed for students to feel safe.”

Adding that it was "disappointed in the lack of clarification and accountability shown by Tembusu College in the wake of Jeremy Fernando’s dismissal", SafeNUS said: "We call upon all NUS students to demand for transparency and accountability from the university."



Tembusu College is one of four residential colleges in University Town, an extension of the main NUS Kent Ridge campus.

