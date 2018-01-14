Temperature dips to 21.2 degrees Celsius on Sunday

SINGAPORE: The monsoon surge affecting the South China Sea continues to keep Singapore cool as parts of the island on Sunday (Jan 14) morning hit 21.2 degrees Celsius, according to the Meterological Service Singapore.

The temperature, which was recorded in Admiralty and Jurong West between 5am and 6am, dipped below the 21.4 degrees Celsius recorded on Friday at Jurong West.

Cool weather continues in Singapore on Sunday (Jan 14). (Graphic: Meteorological Service Singapore)

Other parts of Singapore experienced temperatures between 21.3 and 22.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday between 5am and 6am.

The highest temperature recorded as of 1pm on Sunday was 24.9 degrees Celsius at Jurong Island.

NEA forecast on Wednesday that the monsoon surge will persist over the next few days, during which windy conditions with periods of moderate to heavy rain, at times with thunder, are expected over Singapore.

Temperatures are expected to range between 22 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius during this period. However, the rainy weather is expected to gradually ease over the weekend, said NEA.

On Thursday, the mercury hit a low of 21.6 degrees Celsius at Jurong West, and temperatures fell to 21.9 degrees Celsius in Ang Mo Kio and Admiralty at 10.30pm.

Singapore has in the past five years experienced weather as chilly as this: 21.2 degrees Celsius in 2016 and 20 degrees Celsius in 2013.

It has been cool and wet over the past few days, with the heavy downpour causing flash floods in parts of eastern Singapore on Monday. In the Kim Chuan Road area, about half of Singapore's average monthly rainfall in January fell in just four hours.