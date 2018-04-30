Temple visitors upset, feel cheated by mismanagement in Sri Veeramakaliamman temple

Most devotees and visitors Channel NewsAsia spoke to said they would continue visiting and donating to the temple. But they also called for more transparency in the temple management.

SINGAPORE: It was still early in the afternoon and the metal gates of the Sri Veeramakaliamman temple in Little India were closed. But crowds of people – mostly tourists – were slowing down to stare up at the intricate tiered roof of sculptures of deities and mythological beasts.

As it drew closer to 4pm – the opening time of the temple – the gate was drawn back, the front doors opened and a stream of people entered. Some to pray, others merely to look around.

Sri Veeramakaliamman is one of Singapore’s oldest Hindu temples, and a tourist attraction in its own right. But on Monday (Apr 30), three office holders at the temple were implicated when the Commissioner of Charities revealed that an inquiry found “severe mismanagement” in the administration of the temple.

A Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) probe is also underway for suspected criminal offences.

In particular, the temple had issued uncrossed cheques totaling more than S$1.5 million between Jan 1, 2011 and Jul 31, 2014. One office bearer had also obtained loans of S$350,000 without the management committee’s approval, and with no written loan agreements with the lenders.



The inquiry also found "serious issues of conflict of interest". One of the office bearers was one of the approvers for more than S$750,000 worth of temple transactions with two vendors owned by his relative. He had also been reimbursed for purchases related to his personal business.



TEMPLE DEVOTEES FEEL UPSET AND CHEATED, BUT MOST WILL STILL DONATE

The news came as a shock to temple devotees and members of the Indian community in Singapore whom Channel NewsAsia approached.

Mr Sivaprabhu, who said he visits the temple about once in two months, pointed out that a few years ago, the temple had raised money for its restoration by selling bricks to devotees.

“I, too, bought a brick,” he said. “We wanted the temple to be built, and we contributed in whatever way we could.”

“So I am definitely upset and hurt by what has happened,” he added. “We come here to worship god for peace of mind. I think every devotee will feel sad about it.”

Another visitor, Mrs Raji, said she felt “cheated” when she heard about the news. She visits the temple about once a month.

“Whatever is donated or paid is meant for a good cause and not for personal use,” she said. “I usually donate money to the donation box, and I thought the money would be used for charitable purposes.”

Monetary contributions from devotees usually come from poojas (prayers), during which devotees purchase a chit and prayer items for personal prayers performed by priests, or direct donations through donation boxes in the temple.

But while their trust in the temple management is shaken, most appear to still be willing to donate to the temple.

“I think now that the management has been caught, they won’t misbehave,” said Mrs Raji.

Another visitor, Mr Vijayakumar, is taking a similar approach. The long-time devotee said he has been performing ubayams (special prayers) for a long time. To conduct these prayers, devotees purchase food and offerings from the temple, and costs can be in the hundreds of dollars.

“I will definitely continue doing (these prayers),” he said. “I don’t know what happened here and I don’t care, as long as the management functions properly, I’m happy.”

But another visitor, Mr Prabagar, said he would no longer donate to the temple or buy prayer chits. “I don’t trust the management anymore because of what has happened,” he said. “From now on, I will just pray and leave.”

What they all agreed on was for more transparency and accountability in management of the temple.

“The management should affirm that they will be open about matters like this, and assure the public that this will not happen again,” said another visitor, Mr Murali.

With assistance from the Hindu Endowments Board, the Commissioner of Charities has appointed three additional governing board members to "put in place proper board governance and internal controls" at the temple.



In a statement on Monday, the board said: "HEB will assist the newly appointed and remaining management committee members in every way possible to put in place proper governance and internal controls in Sri Veeramakaliamman Temple."

