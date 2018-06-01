Temporary restricted areas for aerial activities established for NDP and RSAF50

SINGAPORE: Temporary restricted areas for aerial activities will be established over certain parts of Singapore on some days in June, July and August to ensure the safety of low-flying aircraft during the National Day Parade 2018 and RSAF 50th anniversary celebrations.

According to a joint press release on Friday (Jun 1) by the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) and MINDEF, the temporary restricted area will encompass the Marina Bay Floating Platform and the surrounding areas, and will extend from ground level to 600 feet above mean sea level.

Map of the temporary restricted area for the conduct of aerial activity. (Map: CAAS, MINDEF)

Aerial activities like kite-flying and flying unmanned drones will be prohibited in the restricted zone unless authorised by CAAS. This is to ensure the safety of the aircraft and the public, the press release said.

Unauthorised conduct of aerial activities in the temporary restricted area is an offence. If convicted, a person can be fined up to S$20,000 in the first instance and repeat offenders can be fined up to S$40,000 and/or imprisoned for up to 15 months, according to the media release.



Here is a list of dates and timings the temporary restricted areas will be in effect: