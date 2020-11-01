10 mosques to gradually increase number of worshippers to 250; TraceTogether required

SINGAPORE: Ten mosques will take part in a pilot to gradually increase to 250 worshippers per session by the end of the year, the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) said on Sunday (Nov 1).

The selected mosques will begin to offer three prayer zones of 50 people per zone from Nov 13 and progressively increase the spaces to 250 congregants.



This comes after the Government announced in September it is progressively easing measures for religious activities and services.



Those attending the prayers must use the TraceTogether app or token for SafeEntry check-ins.

The mosques are:

“This pilot will test mosque readiness to organise congregational prayers in larger numbers safely, as well as the cooperation of congregants in abiding by the safe management measures,” MUIS said.

On Oct 7, MUIS had increased the number of slots for daily congregational prayers at 19 mosques from 50 to 100, to “meet the demand from congregants".



TRACETOGETHER AND COVID-19 SAFE MANAGEMENT MEASURES

Worshippers attending Friday prayers at the 10 mosques will be required to use the TraceTogether app or token as added precaution, said MUIS.



“With the increase in worshipper numbers, optimising use of TraceTogether will allow for quicker contact tracing as this will help to keep our mosques and loved ones safer,” MUIS said.

It added that TraceTogether will also allow for the localisation of possible infection and enable mosques to professionally clean and disinfect only the area frequented when a COVID-19 case is detected.

“This allows for faster and safer reopening of mosque premises and reduce the time to reopen,” it said.

Authorities recently announced that the use of the TraceTogether app or token will be made mandatory at many venues in Singapore.

It is currently used at 40 mosques for SafeEntry check-ins.



Congregants are also advised to follow safe distancing measures while at mosques. This includes wearing masks, refraining from talking, keeping a safe distance from other congregants and bringing their own prayer items.

MUIS also announced that registration for Friday prayers for the next two weeks at all mosques will be available via the MuslimSG app and through ourmosques.commonspaces.sg from 10am on Nov 10.

MUIS also said those who have bookings and are unable to attend should cancel at least one hour before to allow other worshippers a chance to register.



