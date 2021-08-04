Food processing company fined S$15,000 after rat droppings found in storage, processing areas

SINGAPORE: A food processing company was fined S$15,000 on Wednesday (Aug 4) after authorities found rat droppings at its food storage and processing areas.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said it uncovered "several hygiene lapses" during an inspection of Teng Guan Food Industries on Oct 1 last year.



The lapses include poor maintenance of the premises, improper storage of food and failure to prevent contamination during the packing of food, said SFA.



"Food safety is a joint responsibility as food can be contaminated anywhere along the food chain," said the agency.

"While SFA continues to be vigilant and works to ensure that regulatory measures are in place and properly enforced, the industry and consumers must also play their part."



SFA said that all food operators should ensure that their premises are clean and well-maintained, and staff are adequately trained on proper food safety management.



Enforcement action will be taken against food operators who do not adhere to regulations or comply with food hygiene and food safety requirements, it added.

Offenders can be fined up to S$5,000, and in the case of a continuing offence, a further fine of up to S$100 for every day or part thereof during which the offence continues after conviction.