First batch of flats in Tengah's Garden District to be launched for sale in May

SINGAPORE: The first housing project in Tengah's Garden District will be launched for sale in the Build-to-Order (BTO) exercise this month, said the Housing and Development Board (HDB) on Monday (May 20).

Garden District is the second of five housing districts in Tengah to be developed, after Plantation District.

Unveiling plans for Garden District on Monday, HDB said it is expected to provide up to 6,500 new homes when fully completed.

The whole Tengah new town, about the size of Bishan town, will provide about 42,000 new homes.



Garden Vale @ Tengah will be launched during the May 2019 Build-to-Order exercise. (Image: Housing and Development Board)

Located close to the future Jurong Innovation District, Garden District will have greenery and water features, in line with the nature concept of Tengah.

A key feature is a greenway which will meander through the housing blocks, said HDB.

"With recreational, social and communal facilities lining both sides, the farmway will serve as a green recreational corridor linking the precincts in Garden District together," it added.



An artist’s illustration of the Garden Farmway, which serves as the main social-communal spine of Garden District. (Image: Housing and Development Board)

Flowering creepers will be used for the arbours in Garden District. (Image: Housing and Development Board)

There will be six thematic playgrounds inspired by nature or motifs such as flowers and garden creatures.

Garden District will feature playgrounds resembling tree-houses and common garden insects. (Image: Housing and Development Board)

All the roads in the district will feature 2m-wide dedicated cycling paths, alongside 1.5m-wide pedestrian paths to promote walking and cycling, said HDB.



The district will also be served by an MRT station along the upcoming Jurong Region Line.



An artist’s illustration of landscaped open spaces within Garden District. (Image: Housing and Development Board)

An artist's impression of Tengah Pond. (Image: Housing and Development Board)

Plans to redevelop Tengah, a former military training area, was announced in 2016 with the launch of its master plan.

The first flats in the town, in Plantation District, were launched for sale in November 2018 with 1,620 units.



In this month's BTO exercise, HDB said there will be more than 2,000 flats on offer, ranging from two-room Flexi flats to five-room flats. In addition to the flats in Garden District, more units in Plantation District will be launched for sale.

