Steel structure collapses on unoccupied workers' quarters at Tengah HDB construction site

SINGAPORE: A 12m-high steel structure collapsed onto an unoccupied workers' quarters at a Housing and Development Board (HDB) construction site on Monday (Apr 19), said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

The incident happened on a piece of land adjacent to the proposed public housing development at Tengah Garden Avenue, Plantation Crescent and Tengah Boulevard, said MOM in response to queries by CNA.

"A 12m-high steel structure under erection partially collapsed onto an unoccupied temporary worker's quarters," said a MOM spokesperson.

"No one was injured."

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it received a call for assistance at about 2.05pm to a construction site near the junction of Tengah Drive and Bukit Batok Road, but added that its assistance was not required.

HPC Builders is identified by MOM as the occupier of the site, with Epoch Metal as the steel structure sub-contractor.

"HDB has stopped all work at the accident site, cordoned off all affected areas and the occupier will be developing a recovery plan.

"MOM is working with HDB to establish the cause of the incident," said the ministry.