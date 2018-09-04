Farm features to be part of first HDB homes in new Tengah town

The ‘Plantation’ district will provide about 10,000 homes in Tengah, which is being developed as a “Forest Town”.

SINGAPORE: The first district in Tengah to be launched by the Housing and Development Board (HDB) will reflect the agricultural roots of the area, with community gardens and farming features.

The Plantation District will cover about 90 hectares in the southern part of Tengah, and will have about 10,000 new homes when fully completed, HDB said on Tuesday (Sep 4).

Among the features will be a 700-metre by 40-metre of strip of land called the Plantation Farmway. This will weave through housing precincts, serving as a green connector to link residents to other key facilities such as the town centre. Void decks will be oriented to face the greenery.

The Farmway will include about 2,000 sq m of space for community gardening and farming. HDB said there is potential for a farmers’ market for residents to sell their own produce. Playgrounds will be built with designs inspired by fruit and vegetables, in line with the overall plantation theme.

Two green pockets, each about 1,100 sq m, will be located within the Plantation Farmway as spaces for residents to relax under the shade of trees. In addition, an open green space with a small stage will be situated adjacent to the Farmway as an extended area for community events.

Water features in the district will also be developed to attract birds, butterflies and dragonflies, which will help control the mosquito population.

TWO MRT STATIONS, CYCLE PATHS

To help realise the vision of making Tengah a "car-lite" town, two MRT stations along the future Jurong Region Line will be developed in the Plantation district, connecting residents to Jurong East, Choa Chu Kang and Boon Lay. More MRT stations for the rest of the town are planned. Furthermore, most bus stops will be 300m or less from homes.

To make it easier for residents to cycle, all roads in the district will feature cycling paths that are 2m wide.

Tengah will also be the first HDB town to be planned with smart technologies town-wide from the outset.

Across the whole of Tengah town, there will be features such as smart lighting and systems to collect rainwater for irrigation and to wash common areas. Such initiatives will help save energy and water. Additional power points and data points will also be installed in homes to enable the adoption of smart home devices.

The first housing parcel in Plantation District is expected to comprise more than 1,500 flats ranging from two-room Flexi flats to 3-Gen flats. They will be available in the November Build-to-Order exercise.

Plans for Tengah’s Plantation District will be exhibited at HDB Hub from Tuesday.