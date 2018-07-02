Singapore and China worked to ensure harmony and security of both countries: DPM Teo

BEIJING: Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean said Singapore and China have enjoyed good cooperation over the years and worked to ensure the harmony and security of both countries.



Mr Teo, who is also the Coordinating Minister for National Security, made these comments on Monday (Jul 2) as he met Guo Shengkun, head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the Communist Party of China’s Central Committee.



Mr Teo added he brought some of his younger colleagues on this visit to China so they can better understand the cooperation between both sides.



Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean and Guo Shengkun, head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the Communist Party of China’s Central Committee. (Photo: Olivia Siong)

The meeting with Mr Guo was also attended by Singapore's senior parliamentary secretaries Baey Yam Keng, Sun Xueling and Tan Wu Meng.



In his comments, Mr Guo, who is also a member of the Communist Party’s politburo, called Mr Teo an honoured guest and a good friend.



He noted that enormous efforts have been devoted to Singapore-China relations and practical cooperation, which is highly appreciated by China.



Mr Teo is on a nine-day visit to China and will visit Guangxi, Chongqing and Gansu next.