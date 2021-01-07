'It's a sad day': Teo Chee Hean hopes for peaceful end after protesters storm US Capitol

SINGAPORE: Singapore's Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean said he hopes for a "peaceful" end after protesters stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday (Jan 6), seeking to force Congress to reverse President Donald Trump's election loss.

In a Facebook post, Mr Teo said: "Have been up, watching shocking scenes in the US Congress where protesters have entered the Chamber, stopped proceedings and forced members to flee.

"Law officers with drawn guns were unable to stop them. Police in full riot gear are now gathering to try to restore order. The Washington DC Mayor has declared a curfew.

"We hope this ends peacefully. It’s a sad day."



With drawn guns and tear gas, police cleared the US Capitol building as protesters sought to force Congress to undo Trump's election loss after lawmakers convened to certify Joe Biden's victory.

Members of the House of Representatives and the Senate were evacuated after pro-Trump protesters surged through the halls of Congress, forcing both chambers to suspend deliberations.



Trump told his supporters to "go home", while repeating his incendiary allegations that the Nov 3 election won by Biden was "stolen".



Biden earlier called on Trump to go on national television to demand "an end to this siege", and urged the protesters to "allow the work of democracy to go forward".

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser ordered a citywide curfew starting at 6pm local time.



Election officials of both parties and independent observers have said there was no significant fraud in the Nov 3 contest. Weeks have passed since the states completed certifying that Biden won the election by 306 Electoral College votes to Trump's 232.