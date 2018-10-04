Man to be charged over hoax terror attack email about National Day Parade in 2005

SINGAPORE: A 42-year-old man will be charged over a terror attack hoax on the National Day Parade in 2005, the police said on Thursday (Oct 4).

On Jul 24, 2005, the police were alerted by the former Ministry of Information, Communications and the Arts (MICA) to an email from an unknown sender, stating that there would be a terrorist attack taking place at Singapore’s 40th National Day Parade.

Investigations found that the email was sent from overseas, and the police established the identity of the sender, the Singapore Police Force said in a news release on Thursday.

On May 26 this year, the suspect flew into Singapore from London, and was arrested at Changi Airport.

“Subsequent investigations revealed that the suspect was believed to have sent the false information of a terrorist attack to MICA to cause unnecessary alarm, so that resources would be deployed to look into the information,” the police said.

The man will be charged on Friday with giving information which he knows to be false to a public servant, an offence under Section 182 of the Penal Code.

If convicted, he faces jail of up to a year and a fine of up to S$5,000.