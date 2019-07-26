Recall of Tesco bottled fruit drinks which may have spoiled

SINGAPORE: A recall has been issued for four flavours of Tesco Finest Fruit Presse after some of the bottled drinks were found to have spoiled due to fermentation.



In addition to being a potential health risk, fermentation could also lead to a build-up of pressure in the bottles, which may cause them to explode, said the Singapore Food Authority (SFA).

Advertisement

Advertisement

The products involved are the brand’s 750ml bottles of:

Finest Sparkling Valencia Orange & Passion Fruit Presse

Finest Sicilian Lemon & Mint Presse

Finest Raspberry & Pomegranate Presse

Finest Apple & Elderflower Presse

The items, produced in the United Kingdom, are all marked best before March 2020.

SFA said that it has instructed importer NTUC FairPrice to recall the product.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It also advised customers not to drink the affected products.

“Customers may return them to the store from where it was bought for a full refund,” it said.

They may also contact NTUC FairPrice’s customer relations hotline at 6552 2722 for enquiries or product exchange.