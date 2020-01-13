Tesco green pesto recalled due to undeclared peanut allergen

SINGAPORE: Tesco Green Pesto and Tesco Reduced Fat Green Pesto has been recalled due to an undeclared allergen - peanut.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said in a media release on Monday (Jan 13) that local importer NTUC Fairprice Co-operative has been directed to recall the product.

This comes after a food recall alert issued by the United Kingdom Food Standards Agency.

The recall is ongoing, said SFA.

The affected products, which originate from Italy, are the 190g jars with expiry dates of Nov 1, 2022.

"Consumers who have purchased the affected products, and who are allergic to peanut, should not consume it," said the agency.



Customers may contact NTUC Fairprice Co-operative at 6552-2722 for enquiries and exchange or refund of the products.