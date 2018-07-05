Thai cave rescue: PM Lee offers Singapore's assistance to Thailand

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has written to Thailand Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to offer Singapore's assistance to help with the rescue efforts of the 13 people trapped in Tham Luang cave.

In his Facebook post on Thursday (Jul 5), Mr Lee also said that he commended the Thai government's efforts.



"This difficult and gruelling search operation would not have succeeded without the strong leadership and coordination of the Thai Government and the tireless efforts of the multi-national rescue team, including the two British volunteer divers who first found the boys," said Mr Lee.







The 12 boys and their 25-year-old football coach were found inside the cave on Monday, nine days after they were reported missing. But they remain trapped in the flooded cave as rescuers mull their options to get the youngsters out safely.



The group, who have been in the cave for 12 days, are being looked after by Thai military divers and an international team of underground rescue experts.

Mr Lee said he was "happy to hear" that the 12 Thai boys and their coach had been found safely. He also hoped for the rescue operation to be a "successful" one.



"The grit and resilience of these young men is an inspiration to all," said Mr Lee. "I hope that the operation to bring them out of the cave will be successful and they can be reunited with their families soon."

