Thai restaurant at Golden Mile Tower investigated for selling pig blood curd

SINGAPORE: A Thai restaurant at Golden Mile Tower is under investigation for selling pig blood curd, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said in a media release on Wednesday (May 19).

SFA, acting on information received, conducted an operation at the restaurant on May 14. The agency did not name the establishment in its release.

The restaurant was found to be selling a dish containing pig blood curd, and is now being investigated for the illegal sale and possession for sale of animal blood curd, said SFA. Unsold pre-packed pig blood was also seized during the operation.

Animal blood food products, such as pig's blood, are prohibited in Singapore as blood can easily support the growth of bacteria and harbour diseases.

Unhygienic harvesting of blood can also result in the introduction of food-borne pathogens into blood food products.



Unsold pre-packed pig blood curd was seized during the operation. (Photo: Singapore Food Agency)

"Illegally imported food products are of unknown sources and can pose a food safety risk," said SFA, adding that food imports in Singapore must meet the agency's requirements.

Food can only be imported by licensed importers, and every consignment must be declared and accompanied with a valid import permit, said the agency.

Anyone found guilty of illegally importing and selling pig blood products is liable to a maximum fine of S$50,000, two years of jail or both for the first conviction.

In the case of a second or subsequent conviction, they are liable to a fine of up to S$100,000, a jail term of up to three years or both.

