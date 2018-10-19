Thai worker, 49, dies after 14m fall at Tuas construction site

SINGAPORE: A 49-year-old Thai national died at a construction site on Friday (Oct 19) after falling from a height of about 14m.

The site is located at 80 Tuas South Boulevard, a spokesperson from the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said.

Advertisement

"A 49-year-old Thai worker was shifting the zinc roof sheets on the roof of a workshop that was under construction when he stepped on the insulation layer and fell to the ground," the spokesperson added.

"The height of the fall was about 14m.

"The occupier is HCP Builders Pte Ltd and the employer is Eltraco Roofing System Pte Ltd. MOM is currently investigating and all work at height activity has been stopped."

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the incident at 3.50pm. A male worker was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene at 4.13pm, SCDF added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Photos of the incident that were circulated on Facebook showed a man in work gear lying motionless on the ground.