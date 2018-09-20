Faster immigration clearance for Thais arriving in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Eligible Thai passport holders will soon be able to clear immigration faster when they arrive in Singapore.

Starting next Monday (Sep 24), Thai passport holders aged six and above who have visited Singapore at least twice in the past two years can apply to use the automated clearance facilities at Singapore checkpoints, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) announced on Thursday.

The Frequent Traveller Programme allows eligible travellers to clear immigration via automated clearance facilities, also known as the enhanced immigration automated clearance system or eIACS. Enrolment is voluntary and free.



Similar facilities are already available in Thailand for eligible Singapore passport holders.



"The mutual extension of such automated immigration clearance facilities will boost trade, business and tourism links between both countries," ICA said.

Thai passport holders can apply for the Frequent Traveller Programme at the enrolment centres located at Changi Airport's Terminal 3, the visitor services centre at the ICA building and at the Woodlands and Tuas Checkpoints.



