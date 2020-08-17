Restaurant at Infinite Studios ordered to close for failing to comply with COVID-19 measures

SINGAPORE: The Idle restaurant at Infinite Studios in one-north has been ordered to close for 10 days for flouting COVID-19 safe management measures on several occasions.

It had allowed groups of more than five people to sit together, and sold alcoholic beverages after 10.30pm, said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) in a media release on Monday (Aug 17).



The agency said it inspected the premises after receiving feedback that The Idle, which is licensed as a restaurant, had been selling alcohol as its primary business.

"SFA officers inspected the premises and found that the operator had flouted safe management measures on multiple occasions despite reminders to adhere to these measures," said SFA.



The suspension of business will start on Wednesday.

In Phase 2 of Singapore's reopening, food and beverage outlets can resume dine-in services, provided there is no provision of public entertainment.



The sale and consumption of alcohol are not allowed after 10.30pm daily at all F&B establishments.



Under the COVID-19 (Temporary Measures) Act 2020, first-time offenders face a fine of up to S$10,000, a jail term of up to six months, or both.

Repeat offenders may face a fine of up to S$20,000, a jail term of up to 12 months, or both.



Singapore on Monday reported 91 new COVID-19 cases, with none in the community, bringing the country's total to 55,838 cases.

There were six imported cases, who were all placed on stay-home notice upon arriving in Singapore.

