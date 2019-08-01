Suspect in cases of theft of shoes, housebreaking in Compassvale arrested

SINGAPORE: A 42-year-old man was arrested in a case of housebreaking at Compassvale in Sengkang, the police said on Thursday (Aug 1).



On Tuesday, the police received a report that a home at Compassvale Drive was broken into and a laptop stolen.

Officers established the identity of the suspect with the aid of closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage and arrested him on Wednesday.

The suspect has been linked to cases of theft of shoes in the housing estate, the police said.



The man will be charged in court on Friday with housebreaking and theft by day. If found guilty, he faces a maximum of 10 years' imprisonment.

The police advised members of the public to take crime prevention measures such as securing all doors and grilles, and installing alarms or CCTVs.



