Thomson-East Coast Line trains to feature tip-up seats, LCD route maps

SINGAPORE: Trains on the upcoming Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) will feature tip-up seats, route maps on LCD displays, automated track inspection systems and additional doors, the Land Transport Authority said on Wednesday (Jul 4).

The TEL, which is set to open progressively from 2019, will feature 91 four-car trains. The first train arrived in May while the remaining 90 will be delivered from August, with about two trains arriving a month, LTA said.



Advertisement

During the unveiling of the line's first train on Wednesday, LTA showcased some of the new features that were announced.

Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan and Senior Minister of State for Transport Janil Puthucheary are briefed on the TEL train. (Photo: Amir Yusof)

Minister for Transport Khaw Boon Wan and Senior Minister of State for Transport Janil Puthucheary toured the train, along with LTA officials and members of the media.



The group was introduced to the train's LCD dynamic route map display, which was installed to inform commuters where they are on the line's network map as well as which side of the train the doors will open or close.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Unlike the LED display used on other lines, the LCD dynamic route map display on the TEL is easily configurable. (Photo: Amir Yusof)

The graphics to illustrate these elements will be used by passengers for "more intuitive navigation", LTA said. It added that the LCD display is easier to configure than the LED display currently used on other lines.

"For example, tasks such as adding new stations can be achieved without the need for hardware changes. This is particularly useful for TEL, which will roll out operations over several stages," added LTA.

In addition, 60 TEL trains will feature tip-up seats. The seats were launched on the new North-South and East-West Line trains earlier this year to create more standing space for commuters during peak hours.

Two of the new TEL trains will also be installed with an automated track inspection system of cameras, lasers and sensors to detect any rail defects or faults.

Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan inspecting the first Thomson-East Coast Line train. (Photo: Amir Yusof)

LTA said the line cameras are able to detect defects such as rail cracks, missing fasteners or foreign objects.

"If any anomaly is detected, the maintenance team can intervene early and assess the next course of action, which in turn helps to improve rail reliability," LTA said.

As previously announced, the TEL trains are the first in Singapore with five doors on the side of each car. This will facilitate smoother boarding and alighting of passengers, LTA said.



The trains, which have a brown livery representing the TEL, will undergo further testing in preparation for passenger service when the first stage of the line opens in end-2019. The remaining trains will progressively arrive between now and 2022.

The first Thomson-East Coast Line train. (Photo: Amir Yusof)

LTA said it purchased the 91 TEL trains for about S$749 million in May 2014 from a consortium made up of Japan's Kawasaki Heavy Industries and China's CSR Qingdao Sifang .



The 43km, 31-station TEL will connect commuters living in the eastern part of Singapore such as Bedok and Marine Parade to the city centre, as well as to areas in Thomson and Woodlands. It is expected to be fully operational in 2024.