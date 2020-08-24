Early closures, late openings on Thomson-East Coast Line extended until Nov 1

SINGAPORE: Early closures and late openings for the three stations on the Thomson-East Coast Line will be extended until Nov 1, transport operator SMRT said in a Facebook post on Monday (Aug 24).

The affected stations are Woodlands North, Woodlands and Woodlands South.

SMRT announced last month that train services for these stations would end earlier at 9pm daily from Jul 20 to Aug 30. During this period, weekend train services were also scheduled to start later at 6.30am.



This will now continue until Nov 1.



MRT trains typically run from 5.30am to about midnight.



"The additional engineering hours will be used to continue testing of the integrated systems and trains in preparation for the opening of Stage 2 of the Thomson-East Coast Line," SMRT said in a Facebook post.

Commuters can use public bus services 169, 856 and 901/M to travel within Woodlands, or to transfer to the North-South Line at Woodlands station, SMRT said.​​​​​​​



The second phase of the Thomson-East Coast Line comprises six stations from Springleaf to Caldecott, with two interchange stations at Bright Hill and Caldecott.

It is expected to open by the end of 2020, with LTA noting in January that works were about 90 per cent complete.

The entire line – comprising 32 stations with eight interchange stations – is expected to be fully operational in 2024, serving about 500,000 commuters daily in the initial years, rising to about 1 million commuters in the longer term.

The fully operational date of 2024 excludes the opening of the Founders’ Memorial station which will be opened in tandem with the memorial.

