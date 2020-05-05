Three men arrested for breaking into clinic, stealing more than 100 bottles of cough syrup

SINGAPORE: Three men were arrested on Tuesday (May 5) on suspicion of breaking into a clinic and stealing more than 100 bottles of cough medicine worth about S$1,000, police said.

Police said they received a report at about 9.50am on Tuesday that a clinic along Orchard Boulevard had been broken into, with 115 bottles of cough syrup amounting to S$960 stolen.

The three men were identified with the aid of images from CCTVs and ground enquiries.

The men are aged between 25 and 29.

They will be charged in court on Wednesday for the offence of housebreaking and theft, which carries a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine.